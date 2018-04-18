BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A city worker in Florida is on leave after a video posted by a business owner has gone viral after he says he was cited for flying military flags above his business.

In the video, the business owner claimed a city worker came into his store to issue the compliance warning about the military flags flying above the store.

A veteran who was shopping inside the store reportedly questioned why she would issue the citations. The business owner claims the worker told the veteran “you did nothing for our country.”

The CBS affiliate in Jacksonville reports Mayor Lenny Curry has ordered a review of this incident. He also said the city worker and her supervisor have been placed on leave pending a review.

Statement from Mayor Lenny Curry regarding the display of military flags at a Jacksonville business: pic.twitter.com/DjCVJbock8 — City of Jacksonville (@CityofJax) April 17, 2018

