BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department has released surveillance pictures of four persons of interest wanted in connection with two robberies in Fells Point.

The robberies happened within minutes of each other Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 1 p.m., a woman was sitting in the 500 block of S. Washington St., when she says four unknown suspects came up to her.

One of the suspects grabbed the victim’s cellphone, and fled the scene. The victim chased after the suspect, who then assaulted her and continued running away.

A short time later, in the 600 block of S. Wolfe St., a 27-year old man told police he was approached by four suspects, who then robbed him of his cellphone and wallet.

One of the suspects was armed with an unknown type of weapon, according to police.

Police are working to identify the persons of interest seen in these photos. Anyone with information is asked to call (410) 366-6341 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

