BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A student at Johns Hopkins University says a man may have recorded her while she was in a women’s restroom on campus.

The victim told campus security that she was in a restroom in Hodson Hall around 12:50 p.m. Wednesday when she noticed a cell phone coming from under the stall next to her.

Campus Safety and Security said in a release that the suspect then exited the restroom and left the area.

The suspect is described as a black man between the ages of 25 to 35, 5-foot-5, 160 pounds, average build, black hair, little facial hair, blue jeans, a black jacket, a grey hooded sweatshirt with orange in it and black sneakers.

Anyone who has information or saw the suspect is asked to call Campus Safety and Security at 410-516-7777.



Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook