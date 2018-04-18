BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officials say a Johns Hopkins University student was assaulted at a bus stop on campus Wednesday afternoon.

The student told Campus Safety and Security that he was waiting at shuttle stop on St. Paul Street at 27th Street around 3 p.m. when a man cursed at him and hit him in the face. The victim suffered minor injures, according to the university.

The suspect is described as a man in his 40’s, 5-foot-7, wearing a red hoodie and black jeans.

School officials are investigating another incident on campus that happened just hours before. Another student says a man may have recorded her while she was in a women’s restroom on campus.

Baltimore Police will investigate the assault incident.

Anyone who has information or saw the suspect is asked to call Campus Safety and Security at 410-516-7777.



