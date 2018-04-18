BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The nation’s top amateur athlete is now from Woodbine, Maryland in Carroll County.

Wrestler Kyle Snyder won the Olympics in 2016 and is a two-time world champion. Now, he is also a recipient of the 2018 AAU Sullivan Award, presented to the most outstanding amateur athlete in the United States.

Snyder is only the fourth wrestler to win the award, that’s been presented annually since 1930. He was a finalist last year.

He attended Good Counsel and continued his education at Ohio State. Former Ohio State football player Ezekiel Elliott won the award in 2014. “This is a great award. I have been blessed in my life and my career. There is nothing I love more than wrestling,” the wrestler said during his acceptance speech, according to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun. Snyder is not the only winner from Maryland. Others include former Navy quarterback Keenan Reynolds (2016), former Penn State and Ravens offensive lineman John Urschel (2013), Baltimore-area Paralympic swimmer Jessica Long (2006) and Baltimore-area Olympic swimming star Michael Phelps (2003).

This year’s finalists were Annika Albrecht (women’s volleyball), Joel Berry II (men’s basketball) , Erin Finn (track and field) , Kelly Hunter (women’s volleyball), Angela “Annie” Peavy (para-equestrian) and Alex & Maia Shibutani (figure skating).

