Light City 2018 is nearly here, and as part of that, Eye on Charlie — a celebration of the luminous peacock — will be part of a 13-night interactive experience to show off Baltimore’s different neighborhoods and kick off Light City.

Starting on Monday, April 9, Charlie will be stopping at 13 different Baltimore neighborhoods. Each day, WJZ will be giving out clues throughout the day on where you can find Charlie.

Once you find Charlie, take a selfie, and spread the word using #WJZCharlie.

Wednesday’s first clue:

Dr. Robert Redfield, from this Baltimore campus, was recently nominated to head the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

wednesday clue Where In Baltimore Is Light City Charlie?

Check back later today for more clues!

