BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are asking the public to help them find a missing 13-year-old girl.

Alonna Alston was last seen on April 5, in the 1700 block of Carswell St.

She was wearing blue jeans and white high top Adidas sneakers.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Alston is asked to call detectives at (443) 984-7385 or call 911.

