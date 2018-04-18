BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men are facing attempted murder charges after a shooting outside of a mall in Bethesda last month.

Montgomery County Police arrested and charged David Orlando Montalvo, 23, and Lucas Austin Graves, 28, for a shooting in the parking lot of the Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda.

Officers responded to the scene after reports of shots fired just after 7 p.m. on March 9. Police found shell casings and parked vehicles that had been struck by at least one bullet.

A shooting victim was not located at that time.

Detectives determined that two groups of men got into an argument that appeared to have started off of mall property. Investigators say the argument then continued to the area of a mall parking lot where Montalvo and Graves fired shots at two men.

The suspects and the victims then fled from the area.

Investigators identified Montalvo and Graves as the two suspects who each shot at the two victims.

On March 19, investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Graves charging him with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. On April 11, Graves was arrested and is being held without bond.

On April 12, investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Montalvo charging him with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. On April 18, Montalvo was arrested and ordered to be held without bond.

