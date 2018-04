BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Rt. 50 Drawbridge into Ocean City is stuck open.

Maryland State Highway Administration crews are on the scene working to close it.

Officials suggest using MD-90 as a detour until the problem can be resolved.

Expect delays as all lanes are currently closed.

ALERT -Worcester Co. US-50 Drawbridge into Ocean City is stuck open. Crews on scene. Use MD-90 as detour. #mdtraffic cg — MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) April 18, 2018

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook