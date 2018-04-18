LIGHT CITY 2018 UNDERWAY:  Everything You Need To Know About Light City | Where is Charlie? | Watch: Labs At Light City
By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Wednesday saw a sunny and dry afternoon after a freezing cold and frosty start.

Overnight, an area of low pressure will pass north of Baltimore and bring clouds and a slight chance of a shower.

A breeze will get stronger by afternoon with gusts over 30 mph possible. Tomorrow, we expect a mix of sun and clouds, and highs in the mid-50s, which will make it feel colder.

Sunny skies will end the week and most of the weekend, and temperatures will slowly warm as well.

Enjoy the last few days of Light City.

