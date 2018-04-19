BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say 33 dogs were left in a hot car filled with trash and now a Montgomery County man faces several animal cruelty charges.

According to police, Javier Peralta, 41, was partying with friends and left the chihuahuas in a car outside.

According to court records, 18 of the dogs appeared to be malnourished and at least one puppy had to be euthanized.

Police say some of the other dogs had foreign objects in their stomachs. The objects included metal and plastic.

Peralta denies the charges and says the dogs were only in the vehicle because he had been evicted and was taking them to a new home.

