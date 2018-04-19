LIGHT CITY 2018 UNDERWAY:  Everything You Need To Know About Light City | Where is Charlie? | Watch: Labs At Light City
Filed Under:Animal cruelty, Montgomery County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say 33 dogs were left in a hot car filled with trash and now a Montgomery County man faces several animal cruelty charges.

According to police, Javier Peralta, 41, was partying with friends and left the chihuahuas in a car outside.

According to court records, 18 of the dogs appeared to be malnourished and at least one puppy had to be euthanized.

Police say some of the other dogs had foreign objects in their stomachs. The objects included metal and plastic.

Peralta denies the charges and says the dogs were only in the vehicle because he had been evicted and was taking them to a new home.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch