BALTIMORE (WJZ)– An Annapolis native has been named among Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in the World.

Fashion designer Christian Siriano, known for his celebrity clientele, was included in the list of 100 artists, politicians, athletes, business leaders and other icons.

Siriano has designed for popular celebs like Cardi B, Leslie Jones and even former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Jones had the privilege of writing Siriano’s blurb in the magazine.

Other notable people to make the list are President Donald Trump, Jennifer Lopez, and former President Barack Obama’s portrait artist, Kehinde Wiley. Amy Sherald, the Baltimore artist who created Michelle Obama’s portrait, did not make the cut.

