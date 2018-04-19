WJZ WEATHERFreeze Warning Issued For Parts Of Maryland For Overnight Thursday/Friday Morning | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

By Ron Matz
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– It has become one of Baltimore’s most popular spring time events and it happens on Sunday.

It’s time for the 15th Annual Highlandtown Wine Festival. The festival has been drawing bigger crowds every year.

“It started 15 years ago, just a small group of us. It was mostly family in the church courtyard around the corner,” said festival co-founder Joe Dipasquale. “We’ve expanded into three streets now.”

The festival raises money for the Highlandtown Community Association and about 1,000 people come from all across Baltimore and beyond.

“You get a souvenir glass and five tastings,” Dipasquale said. “We have arts and crafts, live entertainment, we have bocce, its become a very successful event.”

The homemade wines will be the big stars on Sunday. The festival features a competition for amateur winemakers judged by Baltimore celebrities and connoisseurs.

“We still keep the tradition of making homemade wine,” said festival co-founder Domenic Petrucci. “I make my wine from grapes from Napa Valley. We also have bocce competition and we’ll have about 10 or 11 teams.”

In addition to the complimentary antipasti, Dipasquale’s Market will have meatball subs, sausage and peppers, pasta and cannolis for sale.

“It’s a good time, good music and I’m super ready,” Petrucci said. “Come out and enjoy this beautiful event its for a good cause.”

Sunday’s Highlandtown Wine Festival runs from 1 p.m. til 6 p.m at the corner of Claremont and Conkling Streets.

