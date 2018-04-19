BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities have arrested a suspect connected to fatally shooting a man in the head in North Baltimore back in February.

Baltimore police say they arrested Vernon Williams, 30, for the murder of Paul Jackson, 33.

Detectives say on February 26, just before 7 p.m., they responded to the area of the 3000 block of Mannasota Avenue and Brehms Lane after hearing gunshots. Officers were flagged down by citizen who reported that a man was laying down on the block.

Officers located Jackson who was suffering from gunshot wounds to the head. He was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Investigators say on Tuesday, Williams was arrested in the 3000 block of Mayfield Avenue and charged with first-degree murder.

