BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for the public’s help with locating a critical missing man who is without his daily medications.

Xavier Scott Cummings was last heard from around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday when he told family members that he was leaving his home in the 11500 block of Crossroads Circle in Middle River to visit friends in the 100 block of Horseshoe Circle in Gordonsville, Virginia.

Police say the 38-year-old was expected to arrive late Wednesday night but never did.

Cummings is driving a black Dodge Ram 1500 with New Jersey tags W22HVX.

He is about 5-foot-10, 190 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what he was wearing when he left home.

Cummings takes daily medications, which family members found at his home.

Police say his cell phone has been turned off.

His family is concerned for his well being and is asking anyone who may have seen him, his truck or have any information on his whereabouts to contact police at 410-307-2020 or call the Essex Precinct at 410-887-0220.

