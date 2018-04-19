BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A repeat offender has been indicted for his gun going off and injuring an officer during a scuffle while he was being taken into custody last year, prosecutors say.

Baltimore Police responded to the 800 block of Bridgeview Avenue on Nov. 29 and found Allen Johnson with a firearm in his waistband, according to the Department of Justice. When officers approached Johnson, prosecutors say he turned away from officers and reached for his waistband.

One of the officers grabbed Johnson from behind as the 35-year-old allegedly continued to reach for his waistband. The officer wrestled Johnson to the ground, and during the struggle, the gun went off and the officer was shot in the hand.

Police used Tasers to subdue Johnson and place him under arrest.

Drugs were also found on Johnson, prosecutors say.

The injured officer was taken to an area hospital for medical treatment.

Johnson was prohibited from possessing a gun at the time because he had at least one previous felony conviction, according to prosecutors.

Johnson is facing charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

