BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The independent review board, which is now handling the investigation of slain Baltimore police Det. Sean Suiter, met for the first time Thursday morning.

Commissioner Darryl De Sousa told the board to “go where the evidence leads you.”

It’s been more than five months, and very few answers in what led to the death of Det. Suiter.

Suiter was killed with his service weapon the day before he was set to testify in front of a grand jury in a police corruption case in November 2017. He was investigating a murder in the Harlem Park neighborhood at the time of the shooting. He died the next day.

While the FBI declined to take the case, BPD has been look into two theories: murder and suicide.

“It’s a very difficult task that you guys are going to have and it’s going to be a challenge and just like Nicole Suiter, just like the entire Baltimore City Police Department, just like the homicide unit, and just like the community, everybody pretty much wants answers,” De Sousa told the board Thursday.

The chairman of the board said they are not going to re-investigate the homicide, but rather do an assessment of the work that has been done.

The findings are expected to be completed in 3-6 months.

