LIGHT CITY 2018 UNDERWAY:  Everything You Need To Know About Light City | Where is Charlie? | Watch: Labs At Light City
By Rick Ritter
Filed Under:Baltimore Police, Det. Sean Suiter, Independent Review Board, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The independent review board, which is now handling the investigation of slain Baltimore police Det. Sean Suiter, met for the first time Thursday morning.

Commissioner Darryl De Sousa told the board to “go where the evidence leads you.”

It’s been more than five months, and very few answers in what led to the death of Det. Suiter.

RELATED: Police Announce Panel Members Reviewing Det. Sean Suiter’s Murder Case

Suiter was killed with his service weapon the day before he was set to testify in front of a grand jury in a police corruption case in November 2017. He was investigating a murder in the Harlem Park neighborhood at the time of the shooting. He died the next day.

While the FBI declined to take the case, BPD has been look into two theories: murder and suicide.

“It’s a very difficult task that you guys are going to have and it’s going to be a challenge and just like Nicole Suiter, just like the entire Baltimore City Police Department, just like the homicide unit, and just like the community, everybody pretty much wants answers,” De Sousa told the board Thursday.

The chairman of the board said they are not going to re-investigate the homicide, but rather do an assessment of the work that has been done.

The findings are expected to be completed in 3-6 months.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch