BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Under the neon lights, hundreds packed a Baltimore tunnel for a dance party Thursday night.

“Oh my God it’s fabulous. It’s fun, fun, fun, fun,” one party-goer said.

It was the Downtown Partnership’s idea of fun, and 450 people paid to get into the event at the St. Paul Street tunnel.

“It’s our second year, we’re super excited. It went so well last year, there was an overwhelming request for us to do it again,” says Lauren Hamilton of the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore.

There was food, drinks and, of course, dancing at a party that was named Lit City.

[Reporter: You’re back for a second year in a row?]

“Yes, we’re back. It was so much fun, we had such a good time,” one woman said.

This is the second year in a row Baltimore has organized a party in a tunnel, and organizers have managed to make it so fun, people have come out to party on a school night.

“On a school night, the DJ is amazing, the food is amazing, obviously this is what you want to come out to after a hard day at work,” another woman said.

A dance party in a tunnel for the grown-ups may very well be a Baltimore hit that’s here to stay.

“It’s my day off so hey, I’m enjoying it.”

The Downtown Partnership of Baltimore wanted the Lit City party to compliment the ongoing Light City Festival.

