BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are searching for a missing vulnerable adult, Ernest White, 82. He suffers from early stages of dementia.

Police say White was last seen Wednesday at approximately 8:05 p.m., in the 3300 block of Alto Avenue.

White is approximately 5′ 4″ and 120 lbs.

He was last seen in a black baseball cap, Captain America t-shirt and black jeans.

Police ask anyone who may have seen White to call 911 or Missing Person detectives at 443-984-7385.

