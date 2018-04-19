BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating a shooting in the 1400 block of Union Avenue.
Police say they were originally dispatched to the 1300 block of Dellwood Avenue intersection for a reported of shooting at about 1:50 a.m. Thursday. Once there, they say they found a 34-year-old male with a gunshot wound in the leg.
Their investigation led them to believe the shooting actually happened at an apartment on Union Avenue.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Detectives say they are interviewing potential witnesses but anyone with information is urged to contact them at 410-396-2221.
The investigation is ongoing. Stay with WJZ for more on this developing story.
