BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating a shooting in the 1400 block of Union Avenue.

Police say they were originally dispatched to the 1300 block of Dellwood Avenue intersection for a reported of shooting at about 1:50 a.m. Thursday. Once there, they say they found a 34-year-old male with a gunshot wound in the leg.

Their investigation led them to believe the shooting actually happened at an apartment on Union Avenue.

Shooting near 2am at these Apts in #Hampden result in 34y.o. Man man at hospital w leg wound & numerous men in cuffs taken away for questioning by #BPD. pic.twitter.com/ciRLwCNv0D — Mike Schuh WJZ (@MikeWJZ) April 19, 2018

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Detectives say they are interviewing potential witnesses but anyone with information is urged to contact them at 410-396-2221.

The investigation is ongoing.

