BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens’ 2018 season schedule has been released, coinciding with single-game tickets going on sale.

The Ravens open at M&T Bank Stadium, where they will host the Buffalo Bills. The first two games will be played over a five-day span, with the second game on the road in Cincinnati for Thursday Night Football.

At least 11 of Ravens 16 regular season games will air on @wjz. https://t.co/4wKlZxjWaQ — Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) April 20, 2018

Two of Baltimore’s first four games will be nationally televised, including a Week 4 primetime matchup against the Steelers in Pittsburgh. That game will mark the 12th consecutive season the Ravens play the Steelers in primetime. In the past 11 seasons, eight Baltimore-Pittsburgh primetime games have taken place at Heinz Field.

Five of the first 10 games are against division opponents, including three divisional road games.

Six of the Ravens’ first nine games are against 2017 playoff teams.

See the full schedule below:

Single-game tickets also went on sale Thursday night. Last season, individual game tickets didn’t go on sale until June.

Our media partner The Baltimore Sun reports the early release is an effort by the Ravens organization to better compete with secondary ticket brokers. Season ticket renewals are down nearly 5 percent compared to this time last year, according to the Sun.

The Ravens finished the season last year in second place in the AFC North at 9-7, and Baltimore missed the playoffs for the third straight year.

The 2018 preseason schedule was released last week. The Ravens’ five-game preseason starts on Aug. 2 when Baltimore heads to Chicago to take on the Bears at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium — just two days before Ray Lewis is enshrined in the NFL Hall of Fame.

Tickets can be purchased at BaltimoreRavens.com or Ticketmaster.com, or by phone at 410-547-SEAT (7328).

