BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Enjoy Light City Festival weekend with a walk Saturday morning.

The Rise and Shine Walk, hosted by Kaiser Permanente, will begin at 8:30 a.m.

Registration is at 8 a.m. at Rash Field.

Attendees will walk 1.5 miles to Pier 5 Hotel.

Walkers can also participate in Zumba and Tai Chi.

No experience is required and everyone of all ages are encouraged to participate.

