BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The school resource officer credited with bringing a shooting at a Maryland high school to an end will be given the National Award of Valor.

Deputy First Class Blaine Gaskill confronted 17-year-old Austin Wyatt Rollins last month after he fatally shot 16-year-old Jaelynn Willeyl and injured a 14-year-old boy at Great Mills High School.

Gaskill will receive the National Award of Valor from the National Association of School Resource Officers at the organization’s annual School Safety Conference.

After confronting the shooter, Gaskill and Rollins fired shots “almost simultaneously.” Investigators say Rollins shot himself in the head as Gaskill simultaneously fired a shot that hit the gun that Rollins was holding.

Gaskill is a six-year veteran with SWAT team training. It is his first year as SRO at the school.

