BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Students have reportedly gathered inside the cafeteria at Dunbar High School to protest the treatment of a few of their teachers.

Edie House, spokesman for Baltimore City Public Schools, says students are upset because of a situation involving a teacher.

No further details have been released at this time, but House says students are circling inside the school’s cafeteria.

This is developing news. We have a crew headed to the scene, and will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

