ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — President Donald Trump says it’s his great honor and pleasure to give the commencement speech to the U.S. Naval Academy’s 2018 graduating class.

The White House on Thursday confirmed Trump as the speaker for the May 25 commissioning ceremony. Trump says his administration will fight to ensure the nation’s military has the resources “to fight the brave fight so they may return, safe and sound, to their loving families and friends.”

It will be Trump’s first time speaking to the academy’s graduating class.

A precedent set by presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama was broken when Vice President Mike Pence gave the address last year, as Trump was in Sicily for a Group of Seven summit. Trump spoke to the Coast Guard Academy’s graduating cadets the week before.

