BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another breezy and unseasonably cool day all across the region.

Our high was 61 degrees, and that was just before 10 a.m. After that, temperatures fell all afternoon.

A cold, clear night with frost or freezing conditions are likely overnight in areas north and west of the city.

The next four days, however, will feature lots of sun and milder conditions finally!

Enjoy the weekend!

