BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The ATF Baltimore Field Division has announced they have doubled the reward offered for the arrests of three murder suspects.

The reward is now up to $5,000 each for information leading to the arrest of Travis Eugene Alewine (aka Sticks), Deaven Raeshawn Cherry (aka Gotti), and Terrell Luster (aka Relly).

All three face enhanced sentences for murder, with a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison.

These suspects should be considered armed and dangerous, and authorities believe they are likely still in Baltimore City, or the surrounding counties.

All three were indicted, along with 18 others, in 2016 for their roles in the Hillside Enterprise, which operated in the Cherry Hill neighborhood of Baltimore for nearly 15 years.

Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call the ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS, ATFtips@atf.gov, text “ATFBAL” to 63975, or contact ATF via the mobile reportit® app.

