BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An Ohio woman has been arrested on drug charges after police say her 7-year-old son arrived at elementary school high on cocaine.

The Urbana Citizen reports 29-year-old Lora I. Smith is charged with of possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl, and possession of methamphetamine.

Authorities were called on Monday after officials at Urbana North Elementary School noticed a boy who kept falling asleep at his desk and would not wake up.

The 7-year-old boy was taken to a hospital, and it was found he was under the influence of cocaine.

Police spoke with the mother after she arrived at the hospital. She later tested positive for cocaine, methamphetamines, fentanyl, and opiates.

Officers determined the child likely inadvertently inhaled cocaine while at a home they were staying at in Springfield before he went to school that day.

The child was being helped by Champaign County Children’s Services.

