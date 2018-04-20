LIGHT CITY 2018 UNDERWAY:  Everything You Need To Know About Light City | Where is Charlie? | Rise And Shine Walk Fitness Walk At Light City | Watch: Labs At Light City

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An Ohio woman has been arrested on drug charges after police say her 7-year-old son arrived at elementary school high on cocaine.

The Urbana Citizen reports 29-year-old Lora I. Smith is charged with of possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl, and possession of methamphetamine.

Authorities were called on Monday after officials at Urbana North Elementary School noticed a boy who kept falling asleep at his desk and would not wake up.

The 7-year-old boy was taken to a hospital, and it was found he was under the influence of cocaine.

Police spoke with the mother after she arrived at the hospital. She later tested positive for cocaine, methamphetamines, fentanyl, and opiates.

Officers determined the child likely inadvertently inhaled cocaine while at a home they were staying at in Springfield before he went to school that day.

The child was being helped by Champaign County Children’s Services.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch