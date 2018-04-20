BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A group in Howard County is making it more affordable for some children to play sports.

If you’re a kid who wants to learn sports, Rob Ryerson is your man.

He and his son run the Soccer League City.

A ball, jersey, cleats, and some other gear along with travel costs add up. Between registration, gear and travel, it could cost a parent $500 to $1,000 — money some families can’t afford.

For instance, the state says 42 percent of Deep Run Elementary students are low income.

The families of 41 kids from Deep Run have brand new gear but aren’t paying a dime.

“Think about it, we’re giving kids the opportunity to play soccer with us who would not be here,” Ryerson said.”It’s called Get on the Bus program.”

Sarita Winchester says her daughter is playing with City. They’re here because the Horizon Foundation paid for her daughter and 40 other fourth- and fifth-graders.

“I’m thankful for that. Most programs are so expensive that we can’t keep our kids active and something to do after school because it’s so expensive,” Winchester said.

If the funding continues, Get on the Bus will continue.

“Some of these kids would not have the opportunity to be here. It’s a fully funded program, so it doesn’t cost these kids from Deep Run Elementary School anything to be a part of this program,” Ryerson said.

The goal of the Horizon Foundation is to make people in Howard County healthier.

