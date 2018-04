BALTIMORE (WJZ) — I-195 is currently closed in both directions because of downed power lines.

The closure on I-195 is between I-95 and Route 1.

No word on how long this closure could last.

Update Baltimore Co: I-195 in both directions between US1 and I-95 closed due to downed wires. Please avoid the area. sf #MDOTNews #MDTraffic pic.twitter.com/wXaUsAM0Q9 — MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) April 20, 2018

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook