BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The junior varsity men’s lacrosse season has been canceled at Kent Island High School after a disturbing hazing video involving some of the team surfaced.

The Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Department says the incident took place April 13 in a locker room.

Several boys were seen forcing their private parts into the face of another student.

Queen Anne’s County Superintendent Dr. Andrea Kane says the entire lacrosse team was not involved, but many were actively or passively engaged in the incident.

The video that was shared online is sparking anger from parents.

In a statement to WJZ, Queen Anne’s County State’s Attorney Lance Richardson said that he doesn’t take the allegations lightly and his office is working with the sheriff’s office to investigate.

Richardson also said that the incident is shedding light on the issues of hazing and bullying.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook