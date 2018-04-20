BALTIMORE (WJZ) — This weekend marks a thrilling end to Baltimore’s third Light City, complete with a spectacular fireworks show for the grand finale Saturday night.

“Definitely wanted to do something that symbolizes the light that we brought to the community throughout the week. What better way to do that than fireworks,” says Megan Bosse Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts.

Five barges will be loaded with fireworks and launched into the middle of the Inner Harbor.

The show will take center stage, surrounded by interactive installations, colorful sparkling sculptures and illuminated pieces from local and international artists.

“Definitely putting Baltimore on the map as a destination as world-class festivals,” Bosse said.

It took hundreds of hours to coordinate this spectacular fireworks show with special effects and several thousand shells.

Grucci’s pyrotechnic professionals have created an intimate show with eye-level fireworks for everyone to admire.

“What’s nice about this show it’s up close and really personal. It’s not a confined area but a well-laid out area. The audience can see this from 365 degrees,” says Pat Buffolino, Grucci chief pyrotechnic.

It’s the perfect way to celebrate the collaboration of Baltimore’s brilliant minds.

“Light and fireworks and color are synonymous, so it’s a great way to end with a colorful bang,” Bosse said.

The final night of Light City will also include a special musical performance by international artist Kimbra.

