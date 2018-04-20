BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Light City has attracted thousands to Baltimore, and if you haven’t had a chance to check it out, time is running out.

For days, it has been all the buzz in Baltimore as Charm City has transformed into Light City.

Dazzling displays are drawing out the crowds.

“It’s just awesome! That’s about all I can tell you, it’s awesome!” Roxanne Kirkland said.

This is Kirkland’s first time attending the festival of light, music and innovation. She, like many, has been instantly captivated by the beauty of installations like “Prismatica.”

Light City is also giving some families a chance to add a little extra color to their wardrobe.

“It’s really great for the city, and it’s great to see it happen,” one father said.

In its third year, Light City has definitely expanded its footprint with businesses also getting in on the fun.

Check out a Light-City themed dessert at the Rusty Scupper at the Inner Harbor.

“Triple layer mousse all different flavors. The crowds have been unbelievable,” the owner said.

Speaking of crowds, make sure to check out an installation called “The Herd” — a tribute to people of Baltimore who hope for a healthy city and healthy waterways.

Others installation are just plain cool. Octopus is easily one of the most popular attractions of Light City, with its wide range of colors and wide range of motion, its not hard to see why.

If you think the festival is just for the locals, guess again.

“We’re from outside Philadelphia and even all the way up there we heard about Light City,” one man said.

There’s no question that there’s definitely “More Love and More Lights” — the festival’s theme — in Charm City

“In Baltimore, we generally don’t see things like this. It’s beautiful,” another man said.

