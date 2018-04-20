BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man found guilty of strangling his pregnant girlfriend is set to spend the next 10 years behind bars.

Jeremiah Savage was sentenced to 25 years in prison, with all but 10 years suspended. He was convicted of two counts of assault, illegal possession of ammunition, possession of a regulated firearm after a disqualifying conviction, and unlawful possession of a short barreled shotgun back in February.

According to the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office, Savage was sentenced for an incident back in October 2016.

There was an argument between Savage and his live-in girlfriend, who was seven months pregnant at the time, after she said he could not use her car.

Savage reportedly pulled out a gun, and threatened his girlfriend, before strangling her until she lost consciousness.

After the victim regained consciousness, she said the last thing she remembered was Savage strangling her, and her feet were off the ground while being strangled.

The victim then contacted police, and told officers that Savage had a gun in the house. She gave police permission to search the home, and officers report finding a loaded sawed-off shotgun in a book bag by the washer.

Savage, who was on probation in Howard County for a robbery conspiracy conviction, was arrested at the scene.

