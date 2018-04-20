BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Saint Mary’s Police say a Great Mills High School student has been charged after selling brownies containing THC/CBG, causing students to fall ill.

Police say a school employee became aware a student was ill and possibly suffering from an overdose due to eating one of the brownies. A joint investigation between the St. Mary’s County Public Schools and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office was then initiated.

Officials believe a 15-year-old female student made the brownies containing marijuana to sell and that numerous students ate them and got sick. Two students were transported to a hospital for treatment.

The girl has been charged with distribution on school property, distribution of marijuana, possession of marijuana, reckless endangerment, and disruption of school activities.

The investigation is ongoing.

