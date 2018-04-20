LIGHT CITY 2018 UNDERWAY:  Everything You Need To Know About Light City | Where is Charlie? | Rise And Shine Walk Fitness Walk At Light City | Watch: Labs At Light City
Filed Under:Local TV, River's Edge Restaurant

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland restaurant was destroyed by a fire Thursday afternoon.

River’s Edge Restaurant, located on Benedict Ave. in Charles County, went up in flames after smoking materials station ignited outside the building.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office reports the fire started just after 4:30 p.m. Employees smelled the smoke, and discovered the fire outside the kitchen.

All employees and customers were able to get out of the building without being injured.

The preliminary cause of the fire is accidental.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch