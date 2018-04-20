BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland restaurant was destroyed by a fire Thursday afternoon.

River’s Edge Restaurant, located on Benedict Ave. in Charles County, went up in flames after smoking materials station ignited outside the building.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office reports the fire started just after 4:30 p.m. Employees smelled the smoke, and discovered the fire outside the kitchen.

All employees and customers were able to get out of the building without being injured.

The preliminary cause of the fire is accidental.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook