Filed Under:Local TV, National Walkout, Student Protests

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Students across the country, including here in Maryland, are walking out of school Friday morning as they call for stricter gun control.

There are school walkouts planned in all 50 states totaling up to more than 2,000 nationwide. The date, April 20, marks the 19th anniversary of the deadly Columbine school shooting.

Catonsville High School students left the desks to join the national walkout.

Students in Gaithersburg also staged a walkout.

