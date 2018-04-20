BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Students across the country, including here in Maryland, are walking out of school Friday morning as they call for stricter gun control.

There are school walkouts planned in all 50 states totaling up to more than 2,000 nationwide. The date, April 20, marks the 19th anniversary of the deadly Columbine school shooting.

Catonsville High School students left the desks to join the national walkout.

Students at Catonsville HS walk out of class, pushing for stricter gun laws #Baltimore #WJZ #NationalSchoolWalkout pic.twitter.com/nAg5RcmPyJ — Rick Ritter (@RickRitterWJZ) April 20, 2018

Students in Gaithersburg also staged a walkout.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook