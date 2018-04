BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Wide receiver Willie Snead has reportedly signed a 2-year offer sheet with the Ravens.

Snead is a restricted free agent, that means the New Orleans Saints will have five days to match the offer, which is worth up to 10.4 million.

Saints’ RFA WR Willie Snead is signing a two-year offer sheet worth up to $10.4 million with the Baltimore Ravens today, per source. Saints will have five days to match it. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 20, 2018

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook