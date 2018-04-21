BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested two of the four teenage girls who attacked and carjacked a pregnant teacher outside a Baltimore County school Friday.

Steps outside the safety of her classroom, police say a pregnant teacher became the victim of a violent crime.

“They took her purse. Her purse also had her car keys in it, so then they also took her car and they fled,” Baltimore County Police spokesperson Officer Jennifer Peach said.

Peach says the carjacking in the middle of the day happened in the parking lot of Villa Cresta Elementary School in Parkville.

Police say the group of girls told employees they came to the school with a different motive.

“They spoke to someone in the office under the guise of wanting to enroll a child in the school,” Peach said.

Police don’t know if what followed was a planned attack or a crime of opportunity.

The teacher was walking to her car, phone and purse in hand, when authorities say the group smacked away her phone, and as the teacher turned to run, she fell, causing her to drop her purse.

The girls got the phone, along with her keys and her 2013 black Kia Sportage, police say.

The teacher and her baby weren’t seriously injured, but police say she did later go to the hospital as a precaution.

Police said Saturday afternoon that two of the suspects had been taken into custody. Authorities did not provide details about what charges the girls are facing, the whereabouts of the car, nor additional information about the suspects.

