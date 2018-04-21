BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police were called to the 6100 block of Fairview Way at 1:50 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived they discovered a 19-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

A medic was called to the scene but unfortunately the victim died before they arrived.

During the initial investigation homicide detectives discovered the victim was in possession of a handgun.

Anyone with Information about this fatal shooting is asked to contact Baltimore City Police homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7lockup.

