BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Light City is an international festival, but many of the artists featured this year are local.

“Sun Stomp” stands 32 feet high, powered by solar energy. Stepping on the bleachers creates sound and light.

WJZ met the designers at their Waverly workshop.

“What you see in McKeldin Square is enough power to run a house here in Baltimore. The average is about 7,500 kilowatts per year, and we’re creating about 8,000,” solar engineer Matt Weaver said.

From the sun to the stars, “Solar Power/Solar System” is a special view of the night sky, if there was no public artificial light.

RELATED: Window To The Stars: Exhibit Set To Light Up Night At Light City



The artists say the art installation took months of research.

“This is a quieter piece for Light City. There’s a lot of bright, flashy things and this is more of a contemplative space,” artist Sam Sethi said.

But if you like bright and loud, the Drone Prix course on Rash Field lets pilots maneuver through neon obstacles.

RELATED: Drones Whip Through The Sky In Light City’s 2nd Drone Prix

WJZ watched the maze come to life in a Towson workshop.

“It’s just really exciting to do something that’s so new, especially in the idea of drone race courses. That’s fun, that’s different, and why not?” Jenn Figg of McCormick and Figg said.

From up above to down below, “What Lies Beneath” conveys the mysteries of the deep with 73,000 LED lights under water.

WJZ was there as artists did a wet run in a city pool.

“Underneath the arbor, using the harbor’s natural or unnatural cloudiness to be the diffusers for our lights,” artist Michael Bowman said.

There’s also a kinetic sculpture 20 feet long with eight moving tentacles — an elaborate “octopus” on Pier 5.

RELATED: Group Behind Light City’s Charlie The Peacock Unveils New Animal

“I just love to see that look of awe when a kid comes up to it and just stares at it. That amazement,” artist Kyle Miller said.

Tune into WJZ for the Light City Spectacular starting at 11 p.m. Saturday.

As part of WJZ’s community connection, we are proud to be a sponsor of Light City. Find out more about Light City here.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook