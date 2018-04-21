BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in an apparent robbery that led to a deadly stabbing Friday.

Officers responded to the intersection of 3rd Street and East Patapsco Avenue for a reported stabbing around 6:30 p.m. Police found a 26-year-old man suffering from stab wounds to the torso.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. He later died as a result of his injuries at Shock Trauma.

Police say the victim was stabbed during an apparent robbery, and the suspect left the area on foot after the stabbing.

Detectives obtained video surveillance footage of a person of interest.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook