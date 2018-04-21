(CNN) — President Donald Trump mocked Democrats for their lawsuit against his presidential campaign, among others, and suggested Republicans could use it to their advantage.

“So funny, the Democrats have sued the Republicans for Winning. Now he R’s counter and force them to turn over a treasure trove of material, including Servers and Emails!,” the President tweeted Saturday afternoon.

On Friday, the Democratic National Committee filed a lawsuit against the Trump campaign, Russia, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and others, alleging a wide-reaching conspiracy intended to interfere in the 2016 presidential campaign to the detriment of the Democratic Party.

Trump, who also tweeted about the issue Friday night, appears to believe that Republicans may be able to use the lawsuit to compel Democrats to turn over information, including emails and computer servers.

In the past, Trump has referenced the DNC’s computer servers in an attempt to raise questions over Democrats’ claims that Russians hacked DNC computer systems in the run-up to the 2016 election.

The DNC “rebuffed” a request made by the FBI to examine its computer servers, CNN reported in January of last year, citing a senior law enforcement official.

Trump tweeted at the time, “So how and why are they so sure about hacking if they never even requested an examination of the computer servers? What is going on?”

The US intelligence community has concluded that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an “influence campaign” with the goal of interfering in the 2016 presidential election and hurting Hillary Clinton’s chances of winning.

