BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A portion of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway is currently closed because of a brush fire.

Southbound lanes of the BW Parkway are closed near Powder Mill Rd. in Prince George’s County.

Fire crews are on scene battling the fire, which is said to be spreading “rapidly.

U/D BW Pkway – southbound lanes of Parkway are now closed as brush fire is spreading rapidly and additional firefighters are called to scene including @AACoFD Water tankers and numerous engine and brush units battaling fires in area of Powder Mill Road @usparkpolicepio — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) April 22, 2018

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook