BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Since February BGE has been working on a $31 million project to replace a 70-year-old gas line that partially runs through Leakin Park in Baltimore.

Crews are hoping to replace the old by leaving something new.

The entire 16-mile line was built back in 1949 before environmental laws impacted Gwynns Falls.

“It’s run the end of it’s useful life,” said Linda Foy of BGE. “This is truly a collaborative effort to ensure the safe and reliable distribution of natural gas, but also being respectful and mindful of the environment impact to the park.”

For years, BGE along with the city of Baltimore and community leaders have been working on a plan that would cause the least impact.

The new route for the replacement will avoid the dead run wetlands, and removes the pipes from within the 100-year flood plain.

As part of the project, nearly $3 million will go to restoring and revitalizing the area. More than 5,000 new trees will be planted.

“We’re going to be giving new trees to the park. We’re actually providing trees to some of the residents who live in the area,” Foy said.

BGE says there’s no word on how many 650,000 customers feed off the line.

Officials say the project is expected to wrap up in the fall.

