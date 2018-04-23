BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The cause of a fire that killed three people at a group home in Severn over the weekend remains under investigation, but authorities have identified the three people who died in the fire.

65-year-old Barbara Brown, who was an employee at the group home, and group home residents William Garcia, 44, and Walter McCardell, 61, were pronounced dead following the fire that broke out late Saturday night.

Fire crews were called out just after 10:45 p.m., after authorities got several 911 calls about a fire in the 7900 block of Stone Hearth Rd., in Severn.

Several people were able to get out safely, but firefighters were told that there were still people inside.

Fire crews went inside to search for people, and found a man, who was declared dead at the scene. During further searches of the home, two more people were found dead inside.

It took about an hour for firefighters to put the flames out. The ATF is assisting with the investigation.

These three fatalities are the first fire related deaths in Anne Arundel County this year.

