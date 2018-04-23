BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Well we had a pretty decent weekend, weather-wise. It seems that between Friday and last evening a lot of green appeared, as did a lot of flowering bushes and such. Also I began to really notice the sound of Spring.

The sound of a single lawn mower, as I was driving yesterday, really got my attention. Now that was either a real go getter type of homeowner, or indeed nature is in the new season. Grass is growing and needing to be cut no matter what the temperature is. Call it the sound of hope!

Speaking of the sound of hope, the birds are now up early and making some noise. Sitting at the light in my neighborhood at 4:15 this A.M. I was shocked at how active and loud they were.

With gentle evening conditions the sound of rec council baseball games can be added to that list of nice Spring noise…

Now there is just one more sound of Spring I cannot wait to hear. The sound of my voice telling you we have a full week of temperatures in the low 70’s coming our way!

MB!

