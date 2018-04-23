BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two women were arrested for prostitution after an undercover officer found they were taking part in prostitution activity at their apartment.

Chanyapak Luangiun, 37, and Sirakan Kavilo, 35, have been charged with prostitution after an investigation by the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

The investigation began after police got several complaints about prostitution activity happening at an apartment in the 1600 block of Hardwick Court in Hanover.

Police found an internet ad offering massages with two women at that apartment.

An undercover detective set up an appointment, and once at the apartment, the detective was offered sexual acts for money from both Luangiun and Kavilo, according to police.

Both were arrested at the scene.

