By Kimberly Eiten
Filed Under:Baltimore City Council, Local TV, Traffic light

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore city leaders voted Monday night to sync traffic lights within the the next few weeks.

City Council President Jack Young said right now, Baltimore’s traffic lights work against drivers, sometimes forcing them to stop where their cars block intersections.

Starting next month, drivers can be fined for blocking intersections, as part of the “Don’t Block the Box” campaign.

“We’re asking them not to move forward until all the lights have been properly synchronized, so that we can make sure that the free flow of traffic is flowing in such a manner that we can make sure that people don’t be trapped in the box,” said Young.

Starting May 1, police will issue warnings to drivers. Soon after, they could be hit with $90 fines for blocking intersections.

The council’s resolution, which was passed Monday, asks Baltimore City Department of Transportation to sync traffic lights before fines begin.

Drivers tell WJZ, they support the resolution.

“It would be nice, especially during rush hour. It’s a mess during rush hour,” driver Andrea Brinkley said.

