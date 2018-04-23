BALTIMORE (AP) — Carlos Carrasco outpitched Kevin Gausman in a tight duel, and a two-run homer by Yonder Alonso carried the Cleveland Indians past the struggling Baltimore Orioles 2-1 Monday night.

Carrasco (4-0) allowed one run and six hits over 7 1/3 innings to win his 10th straight decision since Aug. 27. He struck out seven and walked two.

Andrew Miller got the last two outs in the eighth and Cody Allen struck out the side in the ninth for his fourth save.

Gausman (1-2) gave up two runs and four hits over eight innings, striking out seven with only one walk — to leadoff hitter Francisco Lindor in the first inning.

Gausman retired the final 10 batters he faced and 16 of the last 17, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the Orioles from losing for the ninth time in 10 games.

Alonso put the Indians up 2-0 in the second inning with a drive to center field after Edwin Encarnacion hit a leadoff single.

Baltimore got a run back in the bottom half on singles by Adam Jones, Chris Davis and Chance Sisco.

And that was the extent of the scoring.

The Indians had only two baserunners over the final seven innings, and Baltimore ended up going 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position.

Cleveland took three of four from the Orioles and is 9-2 against Baltimore over the last two seasons.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Indians: CF Bradley Zimmer (ankle) returned to the lineup after sitting out Sunday. … 3B Gio Urshela (hamstring) is nearing the end of his rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Columbus, but his season debut with Cleveland is not necessarily imminent. “In the next week or so we’re going to have to make a decision” on whether to call him up, manager Terry Francona said.

Orioles: OF Trey Mancini (knee) missed a third straight start but entered as a pinch hitter in the eighth. … DH Mark Trumbo (quad strain) went 1 for 3 with a walk and played first base for Double-A Bowie. … OF Colby Rasmus (hip) will start swinging a bat at the end of the week, manager Buck Showalter said.

UP NEXT

Indians: Open an 11-game homestand Tuesday night against the Chicago Cubs, the first meeting between the teams since Cleveland lost the 2016 World Series in seven games.

Orioles: RHP Alex Cobb (0-2, 15.43 ERA) vies for his first win with the Orioles on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series against visiting Tampa Bay.

